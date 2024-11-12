 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Soon, seating capacity of Vande Bharat Express to be doubled

Published - November 12, 2024 09:49 pm IST - MADURAI

S Sundar
S Sundar
Tirunelveli — Chennai Egmore —Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Expresses now have eight-car rakes.

Tirunelveli — Chennai Egmore —Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Expresses now have eight-car rakes. | Photo Credit: File photo

After one year of their run, the highly-patronised Tirunelveli — Chennai Egmore —Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Expresses are set to get their rakes augmented with an additional eight-car train sets.

The Southern Railway has cleared a proposal made by Madurai Railway Division for converting the now eight-car-rake Vande Bharat Expresses into 16-car trains.

In a communication sent on Monday, the Southern Railway Chief Passenger Transportation Manager sought a feasibility report from Chennai, Tiruchi and Madurai railway divisions for additional train sets.

Train Nos. 20665/20666 were the first Vande Bharat Expresses with eight-car rakes, introduced for southern districts in September 2023.

“Since their inception, the trains got higher patronage. The patronage has been around 120%. Hence, Madurai Division had demanded augmentation of the rakes,” Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The eight-car rake has got 530 seats in Chair Cars and Executive Chair cars. Invariable, on all days the number of passengers booking tickets in these trains is between 116% and 130%. The average occupancy rate in Tirunelveli — Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat was 121.43% in June, July and August, with 48,915 passengers having booked tickets as against the total seats of 40,280.

The return train from Chennai Egmore attracted even more passengers with an average occupancy of 122.65% in the corresponding period.

Mr. Srivastava said the timings of the trains suited well the passenger requirements.

Tiruneveli — Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat leaves Tirunelveli at 6 a.m. and reaches Chennai Egmore at 1.50 p.m. The train crosses over 650 km in 7.5 hours with stopppages at Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Villupuram and Tambaram. In the return direction, the train leaves Egmore at 2.50 p.m. and reaches Tirunelveli at 10.40 p.m.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway regularised a special Vande Bharat Express being run in Chennai Egmore — Nagercoil section from September 2024.

This train that leaves Egmore at 5 a.m., reaches Nagercoil at 1.50 p.m. In the return direction, it leaves Nagercoil at 2.20 p.m. and reaches Chenai at 11 p.m. However, these trains came with 16-car rakes since their inauguration. They got a patronage of 106% to 115% as registered in September.

Together, these Vande Bharat Expresses connecting the southern districts with Chennai Egmore helped bring down airfares during Deepavali significantly. The augmentation of Tirunelveli — Chennai Vande Bharat will give a tougher competition to flight services on Chennai and Madurai/Thoothukudi sectors in the coming days.

Published - November 12, 2024 09:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.