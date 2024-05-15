Soon, cycling will be a breeze at Sundaram Park

Cyclists can look forward to an invigorating ride on a dedicated track along the walking track on the lakeside once the beautification works at Sundaram Park at K.K. Nagar in Madurai gets completed by the end of this year.

The beautification work was started last year on an outlay of ₹50 crore under Tamil Nadu Infrastructure and Amenities Fund. The works include a covered space for meditation and yoga near the lake, said A. Amardeep, Assistant Engineer of Madurai Corporation.

In addition to the existing skating rink, the park would also have a multi-purpose amphitheatre. “It can be used for conducting awareness programmes, meetings, meetings and events,” he said.

Work on setting up a food court with 14 kiosks is going on. Visitors to the park can relish the food while enjoying the scenic lakeside location.

“The walking track will be 12.5 feet wide with paver blocks, and the 8.5 feet-wide cycle track will have concrete finishing to prevent damage to cycles. As both tracks will be separate, the cyclists and walkers will have their own space and will not clash with each other,” Mr. Amardeep said.

The whole stretch, starting from the park entrance to the entrance near ELCOT on the northern bund would measure 3.2 km. “Currently the park ends near Central market entrance, but it is to be extended till ELCOT through the rearside of Mattuthavani bus stand. To connect the park with the extension, a bridge is to be constructed which will eventually increase the space of the park,” he said.

Eventually the Sundaram Park would have three entrances – the main entrance, off Central market and near ELCOT, he said. Boating service, run by the Tourism department, will also resume, he said.

Welcoming these initiatives, members of Walkers’ Club have also appreciated the Corporation for planning the works without removing any trees at the park. “While we welcome the extension of the park area, there is an apprehension that the annexure, being isolated, will be inviting for anti-social elements,” said, A.A.G. Rajkumar, president of Walkers’ Club.

More viewpoints can be established in the park so that visitors can experience the serene location in solitude. Fencing on the eastern side should be made strong to deter cattle from entering the park.

“Though the Corporation has not decided on levying entry fee, it should be free for members of Walkers’ Club and public during morning hours so as not to disrupt the routine of the regulars. Collecting fee will affect the footfall of people using the park for fitness activities,” he said.

