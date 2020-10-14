Madurai

Sons, grandson booked for not taking care of elderly man in Madurai

An 85-year-old man, A. Alavuddin of Sellur has complained that his two sons and a grandson were not taking care of him, after taking over his property.

In his complaint, Alavuddin said that he had divided his property among his sons. However, they did not take care of him and were trying to evict him from his house. He complained that they harassed and assaulted him.

Based on his complaint, the Sellur police have booked his sons, Meeran Hussain, Kaja Hussain and his grandson, Jaffar, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents, Senior Citizens Act, 2017.

