ADVERTISEMENT

Songs on children’s rights to equal opportunities released

March 31, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Playback singer Mathichiyam Bala releasing ‘Aarparippu’, a collection of 30 child rights songs in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Release of a collection of 30 songs sung by the children of Sakthi-Vidiyal - ‘Aarparippu’ a music album was launched by cine playback singer Mathichiyam Bala here on Thursday.

The Sakhti-Vidiyal has been working for the cause of children’s rights for the past three decades working in eight slums and 12 villages around Madurai for the welfare and holistic development of children, said its executive director C. Jim Jesudoss at the launch function.

He said that Shakti-Vidiyal worked for the betterment and created opportunities for the children through Vidiyal Child Rights Movement. The idea, he said, was to provide ample opportunities for the children to explore their talents and used songs as medium to promote child rights.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The music album contains songs sung by Janarthanan, Thilothama, Kabilan, Nisha, Viswa and Viswakavi among others. The songs were composed in various camps held in the past by the institution with the central theme as child rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US