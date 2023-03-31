Songs on children’s rights to equal opportunities released

March 31, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - MADURAI

Release of a collection of 30 songs sung by the children of Sakthi-Vidiyal - ‘Aarparippu’ a music album was launched by cine playback singer Mathichiyam Bala here on Thursday.

The Sakhti-Vidiyal has been working for the cause of children’s rights for the past three decades working in eight slums and 12 villages around Madurai for the welfare and holistic development of children, said its executive director C. Jim Jesudoss at the launch function.

He said that Shakti-Vidiyal worked for the betterment and created opportunities for the children through Vidiyal Child Rights Movement. The idea, he said, was to provide ample opportunities for the children to explore their talents and used songs as medium to promote child rights.

The music album contains songs sung by Janarthanan, Thilothama, Kabilan, Nisha, Viswa and Viswakavi among others. The songs were composed in various camps held in the past by the institution with the central theme as child rights.