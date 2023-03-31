HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Songs on children’s rights to equal opportunities released

March 31, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Playback singer Mathichiyam Bala releasing ‘Aarparippu’, a collection of 30 child rights songs in Madurai on Thursday.

Playback singer Mathichiyam Bala releasing ‘Aarparippu’, a collection of 30 child rights songs in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Release of a collection of 30 songs sung by the children of Sakthi-Vidiyal - ‘Aarparippu’ a music album was launched by cine playback singer Mathichiyam Bala here on Thursday.

The Sakhti-Vidiyal has been working for the cause of children’s rights for the past three decades working in eight slums and 12 villages around Madurai for the welfare and holistic development of children, said its executive director C. Jim Jesudoss at the launch function.

He said that Shakti-Vidiyal worked for the betterment and created opportunities for the children through Vidiyal Child Rights Movement. The idea, he said, was to provide ample opportunities for the children to explore their talents and used songs as medium to promote child rights.

The music album contains songs sung by Janarthanan, Thilothama, Kabilan, Nisha, Viswa and Viswakavi among others. The songs were composed in various camps held in the past by the institution with the central theme as child rights.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.