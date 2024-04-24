GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Son murders mother for not giving money to buy liquor

April 24, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoothukudi north police have arrested an eatery worker for allegedly murdering his mother after she refused to give him money for buying liquor.

The police said G. Jayan, 40, of Mela Shanmugapuram here went to the house of his mother Glodilda, 66, living on North Pilliayar Temple Street here on Tuesday night in an inebriated condition and picked up an argument with her. When he demanded money from his mother for buying liquor, Glodilda shouted at him and refused to give money.

Agitated over this, Jayan stabbed his mother in which she died on the spot.

When Jayan’s elder brother Raja came to the house, he found his mother dead with stab injuries. As Mr. Raja informed the Thoothukudi north police, they sent the body to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police arrested him on Wednesday.

