Son fatally knocks down mother with car

March 04, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - TENKASI

Police are on the lookout for a person who allegedly fatally knocked down his mother and injured his younger brother in a road accident near here on Friday.

Police said S. Murugammal, 72, of Achchanpudur near Shencottai was going in a bike along with her son Udayamurthy, 38, on Friday to attend a trial of in a case pertaining to the killing of her husband Sankaranarayanan in a road accident 10 years ago. Even as they were nearing Sivaramanpettai, a car hit the two-wheeler from behind in which Murugammal was killed on the spot while Mr. Udhayamurthy got injured. He was admitted to Tenkasi Government Hospital.

During investigation, Achchanpudur police received information that the road accident was orchestrated by Murugammal’s son Mohan, 42, due to enmity.

Following a detailed investigation, the police reportedly confirmed that the accident was the handiwork Mohan, who went underground immediately after the accident.

Special teams have been formed to nab Mohan.