Some took their boats to sea, some stayed away

After a gap of 90 days, mechanised boat fishermen from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour ventured into the sea in the early hours of Monday.

The fishermen, who struck work on March 5, demanding permission for multi-day deep sea stay fishing, remained idle till May 31 as the annual fishing ban period started on April 15. However, the Centre lifted the ban earlier than the usual June 14 and allowed fishing operations to resume on June 1.

With lockdown restrictions still in force, it was decided that 120 of the 240 boats would be allowed to go for fishing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The second batch of boats would operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

On Monday, the first batch of 112 of 120 boats ventured into the sea and returned to base with their catch. As the fishermen, sporting masks, entered the harbour, they were screened with thermal scanners.

A similar procedure was followed when traders arrived to buy fish in the evening.

In Rameswaram, fishermen stayed off sea as resolved by their associations at a meeting held in Pamban 10 days ago.

According to Jesu Raja, leader of an association, they planned to venture into the sea from June 15 for more than one reason.

The exporters had expressed inability to open their shops due to non-availability of workers, who were mostly migrants.

Above all, the fishermen in coastal hamlets remained indoors almost for over 60 days due to COVID-19 and, hence, could not repair their boats that were damaged by cyclone Amphan in May.