Madurai

Some took their boats to sea, some stayed away

Mechanised boats anchored in Rameswaram fishing jetty on Monday

Mechanised boats anchored in Rameswaram fishing jetty on Monday   | Photo Credit: L_Balachandar

After a gap of 90 days, mechanised boat fishermen from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour ventured into the sea in the early hours of Monday.

The fishermen, who struck work on March 5, demanding permission for multi-day deep sea stay fishing, remained idle till May 31 as the annual fishing ban period started on April 15. However, the Centre lifted the ban earlier than the usual June 14 and allowed fishing operations to resume on June 1.

With lockdown restrictions still in force, it was decided that 120 of the 240 boats would be allowed to go for fishing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The second batch of boats would operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

On Monday, the first batch of 112 of 120 boats ventured into the sea and returned to base with their catch. As the fishermen, sporting masks, entered the harbour, they were screened with thermal scanners.

A similar procedure was followed when traders arrived to buy fish in the evening.

In Rameswaram, fishermen stayed off sea as resolved by their associations at a meeting held in Pamban 10 days ago.

According to Jesu Raja, leader of an association, they planned to venture into the sea from June 15 for more than one reason.

The exporters had expressed inability to open their shops due to non-availability of workers, who were mostly migrants.

Above all, the fishermen in coastal hamlets remained indoors almost for over 60 days due to COVID-19 and, hence, could not repair their boats that were damaged by cyclone Amphan in May.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 11:01:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/some-took-their-boats-to-sea-some-stayed-away/article31725802.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY