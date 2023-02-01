Some resent, some rejoice over Budget announcements

February 01, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MADURAI

Trade bodies offered a mixed reaction to the Budget 2023-24 presented in Parliament by Finance Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jegatheesan said it was disappointing that none of the expectations of the trade and industry sector had been fulfilled. The increase in Income Tax exemption limit from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh and tax exemption given to those with an income limit of ₹5 lakh to ₹7 lakh were not enough.

Though the trade and industry had insisted that the current tax exemption limit of ₹1 crore should be increased to ₹2 crore under Section 44 AB of the IT Act, it was not announced. Mr. Jegatheesan, however, welcomed allocation of ₹20 lakh crore for farmers loans and ₹7,000 crore for setting up e-courts.

There was no allocation for Madurai and Coimbatore Metro rail projects, and Madurai airport development. It was also not clear whether there was any allocation for setting up NIPER in Madurai, he said.

Agrofood Chamber

Welcoming the Budget, Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S. Rethinavelu said required focus was given for agriculture. The proposal to set up three Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in top educational institutions would help agricultural sector.

Setting up Agriculture Accelerate Fund to encourage rural start-ups, storage capacity and 10,000 Bio Input Resource Centres to facilitate one crore farmers to adopt natural farming and building digital public infrastructure to provide all-encompassing solutions to farmers, and making India a Global Hub for Millets by introducing ‘Shree Anna’ scheme would go a long way in enhancing the revenue of farmers and making available quality raw materials for manufacture, he said.

MADITSSIA

Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) president M.S. Sampath said a ₹9,000 crore corpus fund had been created for CGTMSE scheme so that two lakh crore small and medium industries would get collateral-free loans. Reduction in excise duty from 23% to 11% would bring down raw material costs.

Focus on Chettinadu

The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Karaikudi, welcomed the announcement that no income tax would be levied on the annual income of up to ₹7 lakh.

Chamber president Samy Thiravidamani said the announcement on budget allocations for railway and urban development were also welcome. However, he said he was disappointed with the allocation for industries.

Further, he said he welcomed the announcement on new nursing colleges, development of 50 additional airports, heliports and advanced landing grounds. It would improve regional connectivity, he said.

Welcoming the decision to develop 50 new tourism destinations, he hoped that Chettinadu region would feature in both the development of additional airports and tourism destinations.