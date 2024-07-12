Some groups making attempts to disturb tranquility of Tamil Nadu, says Appavu

Since Tamil Nadu, which is performing well in all spheres, has created six lakh jobs in the past three years and being a tranquil place, sustained attempts are being made by a few groups to create law and order problems by spreading religious and communal hatred, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said.

During an informal interaction with reporters here on Friday, Mr. Appavu, after participating in a private function, said Tamil Nadu was attracting hefty industrial investments to create new jobs, thanks to the excellent law and order situation prevailing in the State. Over six lakh job-seekers have got right jobs in the past three years through these investments.

Tamil Nadu is the only Indian State to provide excellent healthcare to people thanks to good health infrastructure at Government Medical College Hospitals and primary health centres, even in remote areas.

Even as religious and communal tension is prevailing in a few States, there is no such situation in Tamil Nadu where the government and its people respect and treat equally all religions.

“Since there is no law and order breakdown in Tamil Nadu and there is no religious tension, a group of people are working overtime to create strife by spreading hatred in every possible platform. As our people are mature and have understood these sinister designs, these groups are attempting in a sustained manner to create problems among the people. They organise demonstrations to highlight their hatred campaign. Since the government and the people want peace and progress in all spheres, the State of Tamil Nadu remains tranquil which is being disturbed by this group,” Mr. Appavu said.

He came down heavily on the Union government for not releasing funds for the Chennai Metro Project. The AIADMK, the Opposition Party, should air their grievances within the Assembly instead of sharing them on the microphones of the reporters outside the House.

When asked about the court’s criticism on giving ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of victims of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, Mr. Appavu said, “The government can take policy decisions while the court cannot. The government, depending upon the gravity of the tragedy, can decide upon the quantum of compensation which may be even ₹20 lakh. It should not be criticised.”

