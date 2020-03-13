Solution eludes subway issue at Vadapalanji

At Tirunagar-Palkalai Nagar Road opposite Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) in Nagamalai Pudukottai a crisis is brewing. Work on a limited use subway on the road near Vadapalanji railway station – around 70% of work is completed here – has been halted for about two years owing to stiff opposition from villagers.

With inspection of the newly laid broad gauge railway line between Madurai and Usilampatti having been done, train services up to Bodinaickanur is expected to start after the completion of the remaining work. While the railways hopes to complete the construction of the remaining portion of the subway to commence train services as per schedule, the villagers demand a manned level crossing.

According to a railway official, the construction of this limited use subway is part of a larger scheme to eliminate unmanned level crossings throughout the country. The subway will be 200 metres long and will have two boxes of 4.5-metre width each. The project is estimated to cost ₹2.5 crore.

The road is crucial as it connects about 20 villages, including Vadapalanji, Thenpalanji, Manapatti, Saakklipatti, Vedar Puliyankulam and Thanakkankulam. It also links the Madurai-Kochi National Highway with Thoppur-Samayanallur four-lane ring road stretch

Every day, hundreds of vehicles cross the railway track. A number of college buses also use this road as Senthamarai College of Arts and Science is situated on this road.

M. Rajangam, a resident of Nagamalai Pudur on the south side of the railway track, says that for many years, schoolchildren and residents have been coming to the highway to board buses. Currently, people use a temporary road next to the incomplete subway to reach their villages.

The railway official says work on the limited use subway began in June 2017. “By August 2018, nearly 70% of the work was completed on the northern side. It was then the villagers started opposing the project and asked us to stop it,” he says.

The efforts of the district administration and railways to bring about a change of mind in the villagers have turned futile even after two peace committee meetings.

The villagers feel the subway would not be safe for pedestrians, especially at night, says Mr. Rajangam.

A. Puliamma, 50, a daily wager worker from Vadapalanji, says, “Hundreds of women, who are daily wage workers, usually walk home late in the night. We are concerned about the safety of our daughters,” she says.

Adding to this is the problem of water stagnation, says M. Rajagopal, another resident. “For over a year now, rainwater is stagnating at the partially-constructed subway. It has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. If this situation continues even after the completion of the subway, it will cause serious problems, especially during emergencies. In such a scenario, it will become impossible for vehicles to cross the subway,” he says.

Since the area has hard rock, explosives will be used to blast them during construction of the subway. With the presence of houses and shops in the vicinity, villagers are afraid it may damage them.

But, the railways has solutions to all these issues, says a senior official. “If there is a request, we can provide a foot overbridge in addition to the limited use subway as a measure to beef up security. Also, we have a collection well near the subway to pump out water. This will prevent water stagnation,” he says.

The official also assures that low intensity explosives will be used in a safe manner during construction. “As per norms, we cannot have a manned railway crossing here. Since there is a heavy traffic flow at this spot, a manned railway crossing is also not an advisable option,” he says.

Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin says their officials have written to the district administration to help explain the need for the subway to the villagers so that the work could resume. Collector T.G. Vinay says having a subway is absolutely necessary there.

“We will convince the residents and try to expedite the work,” he says.