Solid vigil, swift action result in biggest haul of ganja

May 12, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Madurai

A continuous vigil on a kingpin of ganja smuggling Rajkumar for nearly three months by Madurai city police and their swift action helped in one of the biggest seizures of the narcotic substance in the State in recent times, on Wednesday.

Wanted in the 950-kg haul of ganja under S.S. Colony police limits reported in February, Madurai city police got inputs about the presence of Rajkumar in the city.

A closer watch on his movement resulted in his arrest by a team of Keeraithurai police on the Ring Road while he was smuggling 40 kg of ganja on a car.

“During interrogation, he revealed about the 2,000 kg contraband hoarded near Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district,” Deputy Commissioner of Police B.K. Arvind said.

Immediately, a police team rushed to Sattankulam and with the assistance of local police, seized it and arrested five more accused, including four from Thoothukudi.

“When our team reached there, the entire 2000 kg was loaded in a pick-up vehicle, ready to be moved to the seashore for further smuggling it to Sri Lanka,” Mr. Arvind said.

Rajkumar had accompanied the cache of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Thoothukudi.

“He was caught, when he tried to sell 40 kg of it in Madurai. It is a successful operation, considering the size of the seizure of ganja and also with the arrest of the man wanted in two commercial quantity ganja peddling cases in the city,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

The vehicle in which the consignment was transported till Madurai was seized from a hideout in Kochadai with 50 kg more ganja.

The S.S. Colony police could arrest only a driver and a cleaner in the case pertaining to seizure of 950 kg ganja. “Rajkumar and Jayakumar of Pudur, who were behind the case, were absconding,” he added. Even then the police had a suspicion that the consignment was proceeding towards Sri Lanka.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a manhunt had been launched for Jayakumar, who is the main operator of the network, for smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh. “Rajkumar is the main person involved in executing the smuggling plan. If we arrest Jayakumar, more information about the source of the drug will be known. Similarly, details of end-users could be revealed only with the arrest of Aaron,” he said.