Soldier laid to rest with full military honours in Tamil Nadu 

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan paying tribute to soldier Lakshmanan at the Madurai airport. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The last rites of soldier D. Lakshmanan of T. Pudupatti in Madurai district, who was killed in an encounter with militants at Parghal in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on August 11, was performed with full military honours at his hometown on Saturday.

On August 11, four soldiers were killed while preventing ‘fidayeen’ militants from storming into an army camp in Rajouri. Rifleman Lakshmanan was one among the four soldiers. Two militants were neutralised in the encounter.

The body of Lakshmanan was brought to Madurai by flight around 11.30 a.m. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Madurai airport, following which the body was brought to T. Pudupatti for the last rites.

The coffin was draped in the national flag and reached the soldier’s house around 1.30 p.m. Many people had gathered at the soldier’s house to pay their tributes. Friends and relatives of Lakshmanan were present to console family members.

A 21-gun salute was accorded to the soldier and the national flag was handed over to Lakshmanan’s parents.

Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan paid their tributes to Lakshmanan. The solatium of ₹20 lakh, announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, was handed over to his family.

Former Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai, Usilampatti MLA P. Ayyappan, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, senior army officers and senior police officers also paid tributes to the soldier at the airport.