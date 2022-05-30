Solatium handed over to children orphaned by COVID-19

Collector S. Visakan hands over ₹10 lakh to a beneficiary at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday.

Collector S. Visakan on Monday handed over ₹10 lakh each to 13 children, who lost both their parents to COVID-19, at the Collectorate here.

Following the nationwide launch of distribution of funds under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing, the beneficiaries received the solatium here.

The children also received a postal deposit certificate of the solatium, postal bank passbook, health cards for medical insurance coverage up to ₹5 lakh yearly under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme until attaining the age of 23 along with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, read a release from the district administration.

Beneficiaries under the scheme would be handed over the solatium of ₹10 lakh after completion of 23 years of age, while the cost of their higher education would be covered under the ‘PM Cares for Children’ scheme.

Children who lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or single parent between March 11, 2022, to February 28, 2022 were eligible for the financial assistance.

Additional Collector (Development) S. Dineshkumar, District Revenue Officer V. Latha, District Child Protection Officer N. Sivakumar and others were present.