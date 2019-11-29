Solar-powered equipment for blacksmith inaugurated

Sivaganga

A solar-powered blower, hammer and an angle grinder for blacksmiths were inaugurated by R. Sundararajan, Assistant General Manager, Canara Bank, along with Mohan Bhaskar Hedge, Chief Executive Officer, SELCO Solar Light Private Limited, at Tiruppuvanam on Friday.

With an aim to promote sustainable rural livelihoods through the use of solar energy, SELCO Solar Light Private Limited, a for-profit social enterprise and SELCO Foundation, have helped in the installation of the solar-powered equipment on a pilot basis for B.Azhagar, a blacksmith in the profession for the last 35 years.

The project will help in preserving the skill of the blacksmiths and the migration of people from rural areas to cities can be reduced, said Mr. Hedge. “People must understand that the usage of solar power must not be restricted only for domestic use. It can be utilised for sustaining their livelihoods,” he said.

A total of 12 solar panels, each with a capacity of 250 watts, have been installed. The total cost of the project is estimated at ₹5.8 lakh and is partly funded by SELCO Foundation and Canara Bank. G. Prathap from SELCO Foundation said that the project will also provide solar-powered equipment to other blacksmiths from Tiruppuvanam and Thiruppachetchi in the district.

The project will help in reducing labour costs and will also increase productivity, said Mr. Azhagar. “Earlier around six people would be required for making a sickle, but now just two people are required to finish the task. Also, we had to turn away many customers earlier as it would take around four hours to finish a tool. With these equipment we can produce over 10 tools each day,” he said.

Mr. Sundararajan said that tapping solar energy is essential in addressing the growing demand for power and electricity.

A. Arunvijay, District Development Manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, S. Ganesan, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Sivaganga and M.N. Manoharan, consultant for SELCO Foundation were also present.

