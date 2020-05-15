Solar-powered electric fencing for farmers

Virudhunagar

The district administration has invited applications from farmers seeking to set up solar-powered electric fencing for their farm lands.

In a statement, Collector R. Kannan said the solar power fencing could protect farm and crop from intruders like animals, hunters and others. Though the fencing would give a brief yet sharp voltage of power that would serve as a deterrent for intruders, it would not cause loss of lives.

The fence would help farmers protect their crop and prevent damage to crops. Farmers can get the fence for 1,245 metres for a maximum of five acres with 50% subsidy or a maximum of ₹ 2.18 lakh.

Stating that the State government would allocate funds based on the requirements of farmers, he said interested farmers should apply.

Farmers from Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai, Kariyapatti, Tiruchuli and Narikudi blocks should approach the Assistant Executive Engineer (Agricultural Engineering) at Virudhunagar – 94865-20968.

Farmers from Sattur, Sivakasi, Vembakottai, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam and Watrap blocks should approach the AEE in Srivilliputtur over 94980-24227.