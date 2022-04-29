Solar power generation saves huge quantity of coal for Tuticorin Thermal Power Plant

Though three or four of the 5 X 210 MW coal-based thermal power generation units of Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS) are being stopped during the day, the TTPS administration is operating all the units at night to meet the power demand after dusk.

Even though the TTPS officials claim that three or four of the five coal-based thermal power generation units of TTPS were being stopped during the day due to ‘excess generation of solar power’ in Tamil Nadu, sources here confide that significantly dwindling coal supply was the reason behind the stoppage of the units during the day.

After all the five aged units of TTPS were overhauled completely, each unit with the installed capacity of 210 MW has attained maximum power generation capacity. When coal shortage hit the thermal power stations across Tamil Nadu, TTPS was also badly hit, forcing the officials to stop three or four of the five units of TTPS during the past one month.

As the TTPS has started receiving decent quantity of coal over the past few days through trains and ships, power generation has improved a lot. However, the TTPS, in a bid to save coal and optimally use the solar power getting generated during the day, stops some of the units during the day and restarts all the units in the evening.

When the first unit of the TTPS alone was operated during the day on Friday and the remaining four units were stopped, the officials clarified that the huge generation of solar power had forced them to stop the four units of TTPS, which were operated one by one after 2 p.m. on Friday. By 5 p.m., the cumulative generation of TTPS had crossed 1,000 MW power.

“There is no shortage of coal supply now as we have now 40,000 tonnes of coal in our stock yard. A ship with 60,000 tonnes of coal has been berthed in the VOC Port. Hence, there is no question of coal shortage now,” said a senior TTPS official.

However, other sources said the Tangedco is managing the situation with solar power during the day and starts operating the coal-based thermal power plants in the afternoon or in the evening when solar power generation comes down gradually.

“Since arrival of coal has come down in the recent past, most of our units remain idle during the day with the solar power coming to our rescue. The solar power saves for us huge quantity of coal during the day. Hence, we switch off these units during the day and restart it in the afternoon or evening,” sources in the TTPS said.

He also said the frequent stoppage and restarting of units would not cause any major technical issues in the plant. “For restarting the plant, we use furnace oil as fuel at the starting point before switching over to coal and it causes additional expenditure of only 20 paise per unit. While the power is available in the open market at ₹12 per unit, our production cost is only ₹3.80,” said the sources.