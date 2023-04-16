ADVERTISEMENT

Soil testing for Madurai Metro Rail project under way

April 16, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Madurai

S Sundar
A drill machine has been deployed to conduct soil testing near Tirunagar in Madurai.

Soil testing for Madurai Metro Rail project is under way and is likely to be completed by one month, according to its Director (Projects), T. Archunan. 

The testing, which began a couple of days ago at Tirupparankundram, would be intensified with deployment of five to six boring machines. “We have planned to test soil in at least two places for each km for the elevated portion of the project and three to four places for the underground portion,” Mr. Archunan told The Hindu.

Madurai Metro Rail has been planned for 31 km connecting Tirumangalam in the south with Othakadai in the north. The system, similar to Chennai Metro Rail, would have elevated structure for 26 km and run underground for five km. The feasibility study report has estimated the cost of the project to be around ₹8,500 crore. 

“The nature of the soil, whether it is rocky or soft, would decide the design in structural engineering,” he added. 

The detail project report would be based on the soil testing report, which would help to finalise the actual cost of the project. The rails on the elevated portion would be 15 metres above the road level. Similarly, the underground portion would be at a depth of 18 to 20 metres. 

Though the cost of the elevated structure is cheaper compared to that of underground structure, Madurai Metro Rail has been designed for underground structure between Goripalayam and Vasantha Nagar to maintain the heritage structures of the city. “Otherwise, several buildings would have to be removed around Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple,” Mr. Archunan said. 

The feasibility report would be submitted within two-and-a-half months.

