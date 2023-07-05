Software engineer from Tenkasi killed in road accident in Canada

July 05, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TENKASI

A software engineer from Tenkasi district was killed in a road accident in Canada.

Police said M. Chidambaravel Prakash, 28, from Veerasigamani near Sankarankoil was living in Boulevard in Canada with his wife and 18-month-old baby since November last and working there in a software firm. When he was returning home on his bicycle after buying groceries on last Monday morning, a speeding car fatally knocked him down.

Since his parents here want to bring the body to Veerasigamani for performing last rites, they have approached Sankarankoil MLA E. Raja who has taken up this issue with the State government.

Meanwhile, Chidambaravel’s brother Ranjit has applied for the passport under ‘tatkal’ scheme so that he could leave for Canada to bring his brother’s body with the help of the State and the Central governments.