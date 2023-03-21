ADVERTISEMENT

Social Welfare dept official held on graft charge

March 21, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Anti-corruption police arrested Prema (50) attached with the Social Welfare Department for receiving bribe of ₹4,000 from a woman petitioner.

Police said the complainant Maria Subaida of Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district had applied for marriage assistance and Thalliku Thangam scheme. However, she alleged that since she did not pay the bribe to the officer concerned, her name was struck.

The officials had announced to give the marriage assistance to 300 beneficiaries, but only 220 among them were given, she claimed and submitted a complaint. When she was directed to handover the bribe at the office, the V&AC police led by Inspector Rajeswari caught the official red-handed. A few documents from the official was seized and further investigation was on.

