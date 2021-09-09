Kurichiyarpatti, a 100% socially-secured village

Kurichiyarpatti village in Rajapalayam union has achieved a unique feat of all persons above 18 years of age from 290 families having enrolled themselves under the Central government sponsored old age pension scheme and life insurance and accident insurance schemes.

“Kurichiyarpatti has become 100% socially-secured village with all the eligible persons having joined the schemes. We plan to replicate this model in at least 100 villages that will provide financial stability for each family,” Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said.

He unveiled a board and planted saplings in the village to mark declaration of Kurichiyarpatti as 100% socially-secured village on Thursday.

“It is the initiative of the manager of Gopalapuram branch of Union Bank of India S. Divya. She had done a wonderful job of going door to door and create awareness of the three schemes and she convinced people to enrol themselves,” the Collector said. The bank had adopted the village and carried out campaign from July 1 to September 6.

As a result, 118 persons have joined Atal Pension Scheme, 249 persons in Prime Minister Jeevan Jothi Bima Scheme and 412 persons under Prime Minister, Surasha Bima Scheme.

Atal Pension Scheme is a pension scheme for people in unorganised sector through which the subscriber can get a pension of ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 5,000 based on their monthly contribution.

Under Jeevan Jothi insurance scheme, payment of an annual premium of ₹330 will insure the life of persons between 18 years of age to 50 years for ₹ 2 lakh.

Similarly, payment of an annual premium of ₹12 will provide a term insurance that would get a death benefit of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh in the event of facing permanent disability.

“Personal security will ensure financial security of the family and this village has emerged as a model for other villages,” the Collector said.

The district administration has already started campaigning among the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers and workers of fireworks units so that the death of the bread-winner can get ₹4 lakh insurance to the family in distress.

Already, 80,543 MGNREGA workers have enrolled for Suraksha Insurance scheme and 37,318 workers under Jeevan Jothi insurance scheme, he added.

Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), Thilagavathi, Vembakottai Tahisildar, Dhanraj, Union Bank of India Regional Manager, Rajkumar, were among those who were present.