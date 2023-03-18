Social right activists condemn Hathras case judgement

March 18, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Society for Community Organisation (SOCO) Trust and Women Legal Aid Centre organised a meeting to critically analyse the judgement of the Hathras rape and murder here on Saturday.

The SC/ST court in Hathras on March 2 had acquitted three out of four accused in the case involving the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in 2020 due to lack of evidence. While one person was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

Over 10 associations, including All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation and Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) and several advocates took part in the meeting.

The discussions were outlined on the fact how “one-sided and male chauvinistic” was the judgement and not “victim-oriented,” said S. Selva Gomathi, joint director of SOCO Trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants, condemning the judgement, also referred to the Mathura case from 1972 which involved the custodial rape of 16-year-old tribal girl in Maharashtra as well as the sensational Nirbhaya case involving the the sensational gang rape-and-murder of a 23-year-old girl in 2012. They recalled how strong voicing out and protests resulted in making amendments to provisions related to rape in the Indian Penal Code.

Centre’s president Nirmala Rani and others were present.