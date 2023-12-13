Social registry survey of differently abled to be taken up in Virudhunagar district

December 13, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Virudhunagar district administration will take up social registry survey of differently abled persons to provide them better social care facilities at block-level and sub-divisional-level.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan flagged off a folklore street play to be played to create awareness of the social registry survey.

The survey is expected to be completed by one month.

The Collector said that Tamil Nadu rights programme for the differently abled would be implemented in the district from this year. To implement various programmes under TN Rights, the survey would fetch social data of the differently abled persons and their requirements.

They would be identified and screened for their disabilities.

“Since the differently abled persons from far off places would not be willing for early interventional programmes like speech therapy and physiotherapy being provided at the district headquarters, the survey would identify their problems and needs to provide solution in their neighbourhood,” the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer Piramanayagam said.

Frontline workers of Mahalir Thittam would take up the survey by making house-to-house visits. They would identify the households with persons with disabilities and assess their disabilities.

Based on the outcome of the survey, the location of the one-stop social care service centres would be identified and set up at the block levels and sub-divisional levels.

The sub-divisional service centres would have social worker, counsellor, occupational therapists, physiotherapist, speech and language pathologists, special educator, and multipurpose worker.

The block-level centre would have social worker, physiotherapist, special educator, special educator.

The service centres would provide basic therapies through doctors and multi-disciplinary team. Home-based services would be taken up by non-governmental organisations or community rehabilitation worker.

The programme also envisages provision of jobs in rural and urban areas through skill training and placement programmes. The differently-abled persons would also get access to social protection services, including support from e-service centres.