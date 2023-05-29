ADVERTISEMENT

Social media breaks barriers of distance, disability

May 29, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Madurai:

The Hindu Bureau

Breaking the barriers of distance and disability, Instagram, a social media platform, has brought two young people together though they lived miles apart. The young man from Madurai has tied the nuptial knot with the woman from Uthagamandalam.

Police said the man working in a bakery fell in love with the girl after they got introduced to each other through Instagram. Though both had speech and hearing disabilities, they expressed their love for each other through social media and nurtured it for two years. But when he thought that religion could come as an obstacle in marrying her, he travelled all the way and brought her to Madurai.

Claiming that they got married on the way to Madurai, the young couple knocked at the door of the All Women Police Station in Tallakulam, seeking protection fearing that the girl’s family could disturb them.

