Social justice principle aims to ensure equality in society, says Minister

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan hands over welfare assistance to a beneficiary in Madurai on Wednesday.

MADURAI

01 December 2021 23:59 IST

Assistance distributed to 201 beneficiaries under the Social Security Scheme

It is the duty of the government and society to reach out to people who were socially backward and affected and lend them a helping hand, said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Handing over assistance to 201 beneficiaries under the Social Security Scheme here on Wednesday, Mr. Thiaga Rajan said reaching out to socially backward people was the principle of social justice of the Dravidian movement that would ensure equality among people.

“All eligible persons should get the fruits of government welfare schemes and not even a single person should be left out,” he said.

He handed over several benefits worth ₹21.98 lakh in the presence of Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.

This included Indira Gandhi National Oldage Pension Scheme to 73 persons, assistance for destitute widows, motorised vehicles for differently abled, iron-boxes, sewing machines, and family cards.

Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan said 300 Corporation roads in Madurai city would be relaid at a cost of ₹20 crore soon. The State government had sanctioned a special fund of ₹60 crore to the Corporation due to the efforts of the State Ministers from Madurai.

Besides, ₹15 crore had been allocated towards solid waste management in the city including for purchase of machinery, vehicles and dumper bins.

Underground drainage scheme in Vaigai North Bank and Vaigai South Bank, extension areas, Tirupparankundram and Tirunagar would be completed soon.

Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan, District Revenue Officer G. Senthilkumari and Revenue Divisional Officer (Madurai) Premalatha were present.