Social injustice will be eliminated only when social justice spreads in society, says former HC Judge Chandru

In any society, a level-playing field can become a reality only when social justice spreads and helps eliminate social injustice, according to former High Court Judge K. Chandru.

Speaking at a seminar organised by Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) here on Saturday, he said the State government appointed a one-man commission headed by him to give recommendations on the need to eradicate caste differences among the student community. After the Nanguneri incident, where a boy of the Schedule Caste was attacked by three students, the government felt the need to get into the issues deeply and bring about remedial measures.

Sharing his experience as a judge and an advocate, Mr Chandru said that it would not be sufficient to cleanse campuses and educational institutions, but the need of the hour was to bring about a change in the mindset of the people in society. When society repeatedly portrayed students as the future of the country, they should be given education in a proper eco-system. The richness about the country and the nuances about the unity in diversity, among others, in the Constitution should be imparted to youth.

Identities based on caste or community or other denominations should not be there. When technology had taken over the era in very many ways, educational institutions cannot be lagging behind. Every one in society should play the role of a catalyst and work for unity, he stressed.

There was a need to win the confidence of students. No point in beating them under the guise of education and awareness. Apart from campuses of learning, society too needed to be sensitised, which alone would bring about a tangible change and eliminate social injustice.

The former HC Judge, who recently submitted the report to Chief Minister M K Stalin, said the report had become a talking point in the State. Many political leaders had welcomed the report and wanted the government to implement its recommendations in the larger interests of society. However, he clarified that it was for the government to take it or reject it.

Former MLA R. Krishnan presided. Many speakers touched upon factors that brought about bias among students and stressed that it should be buried in the budding stage. Teachers played a pivotal role, as counselling would help bring about the much-needed change.

