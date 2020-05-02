Social distancing goes for a toss as people throng Mattuthavani

Mattuthavani market on Friday night saw at least 50,000 people, said a senior official from the District Collector's office. The market was bifurcated into two on Wednesday- the Mattuthavani Bus Stand and the truck parking area. Both these areas saw massive crowding and a complete disregard for physical distancing rules.

Several hundred two-wheelers, pushcarts, cycle rickshaws and four-wheel goods carriers were parked opposite the bus stand.

Police were seen clearing the crowd that had gathered even before the market opened at 10 p.m.

M. Rethinavel Pandian, a resident of K. K. Nagar, who used to go to Mattuthavani vegetable market to regularly purchase vegetables at less price, said that when the market was shifted to the bus stand, he did not think that many people would gather in the bus stand.

“But as prices of vegetables are cheaper here than at the retail shops many residents have started coming here. Over the last few days, prices of basic commodities like onions and tomatoes are also on the rise, hence there is more crowd at Mattuthavani”, he said.

K. Hakkim, a social activist, who visited the market on Friday night said that the crowd was more as fish and vegetables were being sold in the same area.

“Fish vendors cannot buy the fish on Saturday night since the district administration has disallowed sales on Sunday. Many people often store the fish for two days and sell. This too could be one of the reasons for the massive crowd,” he said.

District Collector T. G. Vinay said that despite holding meetings with members of various associations at Mattuthavani, they were yet to give an effective solution.

He added that a meeting with representatives and members of the Zonal task force would be conducted to discuss crowd control in the ensuing weeks.