So many contenders from across city for the ‘worst road of Madurai’

December 03, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MADURAI

People in Madurai would not have missed the sight of potholes or damaged roads in their daily commute. They are forced to drive zig zag on these roads to dodge away from the potholes to avoid damage to their vehicles, despite the risk of accidents.

One never knows when to apply brakes as potholes or other obstructions crop up suddenly all the way. Most of the city roads and streets in residential areas require either repairs or total relaying. When The Hindu visited few roads in the five zones of Madurai Corporation, the ‘abandoned status’ of the roads was very evident.

Angayarkanni Main Road in ward 14 of K. Pudur area in Zone 1 would probably be one of the hardly motorable stretches in the city. Most of the roads, houses too in some places, remain partially submerged long after the recent rain. “We have not seen any Corporation worker in our area for almost a year now and our only reachable persons are the garbage collectors who come to the houses to collect waste,” says A. Murali, a resident. “We hear the recorded audio playing in the garbage collection vehicle to avoid water stagnation in our houses, but who cares to remove water on roads and on vacant plots,“ he says.

M. Murugan of Sivasamy Nagar in ward 4 of Zone 1 says roads in their area were never laid in the 15 years since he moved here. “We know only of bumpy mud roads. All these years we’ve been braving all the potholes and pits,” he says.

Anna Main Street in Bethaniapuram of ward 63 (Zone 2) is another example of how bad a road can be. Stones protruding from the road can any time push a biker off the vehicle or lead to a puncture.

S. Bharathi of Duraisamy Nagar of ward 70, Zone 3, says theirs is one of the major entry points from Bypass Road for about 40 roads in the vast residential area. But a sewage channel passing through this area often overflows onto the road due to blockage in a nearby main canal. “Whenever we complain to the officials, they temporarily pump out the water but do not care to look into the root cause and find a lasting solution to the problem. Since this is the only approach road to the main road, bikers must pass through the stagnant drainage,” he says.

Curiously, on East Marret Street of ward 85 in Zone 4, paver blocks have been removed and piled on the roadside. Residents here lament that though it is one of the busiest roads in the city, Corporation workers who removed the blocks in a day have not taken care to replace them for more than a month. Corporation officials reason that they are going to relay the road but they have not taken any step to this effect, says a resident.

The dust that emanates from gravel-filled TPK Road in Palanganatham (Ward 70 of Zone 5) blinds road users and leads to accidents. “This can also cause serious ailments to vehicle users and people working in shops along the road,” says a commuter.

A senior Corporation official says they have not started relaying many roads as they would be soon dug to lay pipes under a new water supply scheme. “To cut cost and avoid criticism from the public, we are waiting to lay roads till all other works are completed,” the official says. Besides, the ongoing underground drainage works would take three more years to be completed which is also one of the reasons for the bad condition of the roads.