PET water bottles left behind by the public at the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s function venue in Theni on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Plastic bottles, sachets everywhere

At a time when the government is making all-about efforts to discourage people from using non-biodegradable plastic materials, PET bottles and water sachets were available freely at the Theni meeting of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. When photo journalists tried to take photographs of the heap of used PET bottles, officials dissuaded them from doing so, saying the waste would be cleared by evening.

Brought from many places

In a bid to show the strength, the organisers had mobilised people from in and around Theni, Andipatti, Periyakulam and other towns. A woman told this correspondent that she was a MGNREGA worker from Periyakulam. She was offered ₹200, a food packet, water sachet, and ‘ pick-up and drop back facility.’

Selfie with Stalin

When the visitors came to know that the Chief Minister would come close to them and collect petitions before going to the dais, many young women got their smart phones ready and clicked a selfie with Stalin. However, for many, the attempt failed as the commando forces moving with the CM kept them at a distance. Still, for some it was a success.

Sniffer dog at the venue

As a part of security drill, when the plainclothes men moved around with metal detectors and sniffer dogs to ensure that the area was sterile, some youngsters in the crowd jeered at the trained dog which caused a flutter near the stage and at the VVIP entrance.

No off the cuff response

At the function in Dindigul, when Palani MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar wanted the CM to give a one-time relief for Kodaikanal people by announcing a regularisation scheme for buildings, many thought they would get a response from the CM. However, he said all demands would be scrutinised by the secretaries.