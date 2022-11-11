Snippets from Prime Minister’s visit to Dindigul district

Congressmen staging demonstration wearing black dress in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

ADVERTISEMENT

Men in black

Cadre of Congress, wearing black attires, staged a demonstration in front of the party office near Kamaraj Bus Stand welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi with posters of ‘Go Back Modi.’ Led by Dindigul east zone president Karthik and Mahila Congress president Roja Begam, the cadre held black kites on which was written, “Where is my job?” A man held a brick on which was written ‘AIIMS’ while women held a bunch of firewood to underline the hike in cooking gas prices who were all later detained by the police. Earlier, Dindigul district party president Durai. Manikandan was detained for publicly announcing on Thursday to protest against the arrival of the Prime Minister for the 36th convocation of Gandhigram Rural Institute.

Future leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike the usual and routine black attire during graduation and convocation ceremonies, the graduates at the GRI echoing Gandhian principles by wearing milk-white Gandhi caps or what is popularly known as Gandhi ‘topi.’ Students also wore a shawl over their shoulders as part of their formal attire.

North and South

Camaraderie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was quite obvious throughout the conduct of the convocation. A gentle and friendly tap by Mr Modi on Stalin’s shoulders once they were seated on the dais was a sight to witness. It was followed by Mr Modi showing a double thumbs up to the Chief Minister after a small chat. Later, when Mr Stalin retired to his seat after delivering his address in which he strongly appealed for the Union to bring back education under State list from the Concurrent leaders, the leaders shook hands with each sporting smiling faces. Their body language throughout the event once again exuded bonhomie.

Fanfare

After the event’s conclusion, degree holders, who were seated outside the auditorium owing to protocol, were in for a surprise as Mr Modi along with Mr Stalin and Governor R.N. Ravi made an appearance and waved at them. Portions where the leaders spoke of Tamil Nadu during their speeches received loud cheers from the students, seated outside, which echoed inside the auditorium.

Fanbase

On his way out, the legendary film music composer who has composed over 8,500 songs for over 1,000 feature films, ‘Isaignani’ Ilayaraaja stopped briefly to pose for his dear fans who egged from their seats to catch a glimpse of the legend. He waved at them while the faces in the audience lit up. He was conferred an honorary doctorate by the GRI for his rich contribution to music, as part of the event.