GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sniffer dog Leema retires from service in Dindigul

Published - July 26, 2024 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police A. Pradeep at the farewell event for sniffer dog Leema at AR police ground in Dindigul on Friday.

Superintendent of Police A. Pradeep at the farewell event for sniffer dog Leema at AR police ground in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Sniffer dog Leema, which has been an integral part of providing security to VVIPs visiting Tamil Nadu, retired from service on Friday.

The Labrador dog has been with the kennel of Dindigul District Police for nearly eight years.

Superintendent of Police A. Pradeep honoured the female dog with a garland and shawl. The dog had been trained to detect explosives. After having completed one-year training on sniffing explosives, the dog was inducted into service. It has been taken to various districts in the State for providing security cover to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last few years.

Special Sub-Inspector of Police Murugan and Head Constable Sankar had been handling the dog all these years.

Deputy Superintendents of Police Sivakumar and B. Joseph Nixon were present at Leema’s retirement event. The dog would continue to remain with the police kennel along with two other sniffer dogs, Dimpy and Rocky. Another dog would soon join them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.