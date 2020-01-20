Snag hits departure of Nellai Express

TIRUNELVELI

Departure of Chennai-bound Nellai Express got delayed for about 75 minutes on Monday following technical snag in the loco.

Sources in Tirunelveli Railway Junction said the technical snag that crippled the loco of Tirunelveli – Chennai Nellai Superfast Express forced the officials to look for an alternative engine to ensure the timely departure of the train.

When the arrival of the alternative engine got delayed, the train left Tirunelveli Junction at 8.57 p.m., much to the agony of the passengers.