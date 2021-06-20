Madurai

Snag halts power generation at KKNPP

Power generation from the second reactor at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) has been suspended due to ‘technical snag’ in one of the turbines.

A reliable source at the plant said the second reactor, which began production on May 27 after maintenance, developed a snag on Saturday.

Technicians were attending to the snag and were expected to restart generation in a day or two. As a result, 465 MW power for Tamil Nadu could not be provided. About 1,000 MW power was generated from both reactors at the KKNPP facility and the snag in the second reactor would be set right soon, the source added.


