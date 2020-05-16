Madurai

Smuggling of PDS rice during pandemic will not be condoned, says HC

Dismissing a plea that sought the release of a lorry, seized for allegedly transporting Public Distribution System (PDS) rice illegally, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that smuggling of such rice cannot be condoned by the court when there was shortage of essential commodities, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Ramar from Madurai who sought a direction to the District Administration to release his lorry, seized for illegally transporting PDS rice. The petitioner said that he was a Transport Contractor of the Thiruparankundram Cooperative Credit Society and had the permission to transport essential commodities.

It was said that while unloading the essential commodities, the police had seized the vehicle along with 15 kgs of rice on the allegation that the driver had illegally transported PDS rice. It was said that at the time of the seizure, the driver, without the knowledge of the petitioner, was transporting rice that was taken from ration card holders. The State maintained that the rice was being smuggled.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan observed that people were facing an extraordinary situation in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and there was a necessity for the government to distribute rice and other essential commodities through fair price shops to the people. It was common knowledge that people were standing in long queues to buy these commodities.

Transporting such rice whether after getting it back from card holders or by smuggling the rice to be supplied to the common man cannot be condoned by the court, when every grain of rice was important to the public, in view of the extraordinary situation. The lorry was seized by due process of law and the court was not inclined to grant any order directing the return of the same, the judge said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 7:47:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/smuggling-of-pds-rice-during-pandemic-will-not-be-condoned-says-hc/article31602448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY