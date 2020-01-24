SMS to passport holders

MADURAI

The Ministry of External Affairs has commenced a new service to inform all passport holders on the date/month of expiry of their passports.

This is to ensure that all the passport holders renewed the passports on time. Many of the passport holders forgot the month/year of expiry of their passports.

A majority of the countries insisted on a minimum of six months validity of the passports for the purpose of travel. Hence, at the last moment, when passport holders realised that the month or year in the booklet had expired, the journey became impossible.

Hence, as a service, the Ministry of External Affairs had proposed to send SMS to the registered mobile numbers twice — at the ninth and seventh month prior to the expiry date to the passport holders, said Regional Passport Officer Arun Prasad in a press release issued here on Friday.