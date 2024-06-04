Smooth sail for Vijay Vasanth as he smashes a BJP bastion again

Competing against BJP heavyweight in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, Vijay Vasanth of Indian National Congress won by a margin of 1,79,907 votes.

Mr. Vasanth, with a vote count of 5,46,248, had a smooth sail all the way. He was followed by Mr. Radhakrishnan with 3,66,341 votes, Maria Jennifer Clara Michael of Naam Tamilar Katchi with 52,721 votes and Pasilian Nazerath of AIADMK with 41,393 votes.

Following the death of his father H. Vasanthakumar who was elected to the Lok Sabha in a Congress ticket in 2019, Mr. Vasanth was pitted against Mr. Radhakrishnan in the by-election held in 2021. Securing 5,67,037 votes in the by-election, he defeated the seasoned politician by a margin of 1,37,950. The BJP leader had secured 4,38,087 votes.

Mr. Vasanth, who was mocked by his competitors as an amateur, found a way to defeat a senior leader who had held key positions in central ministries.

Kanniyakumari, the sole key baston for BJP in Tamil Nadu, was known for its choice of electing BJP leaders starting from the 1970s. Though other parties had fared well, the district was considered a stronghold for the national party.

M. Vasanth has once again broken the district’s tie with BJP.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Vasanth said he was happy winning with such a huge margin and this showed how people had confidence in him. “Following my father’s footsteps, I will also work for my people and my constituency,” he added.

