GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Smooth sail for Vijay Vasanth as he smashes a BJP bastion again

Updated - June 04, 2024 09:55 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 09:49 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

C. Palanivel Rajan
Vijay Vasanth gets winning certificate from Returning Officer P.N. Sridhar on Tuesday. 

Vijay Vasanth gets winning certificate from Returning Officer P.N. Sridhar on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Competing against BJP heavyweight in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, Vijay Vasanth of Indian National Congress won by a margin of 1,79,907 votes.

Mr. Vasanth, with a vote count of 5,46,248, had a smooth sail all the way. He was followed by Mr. Radhakrishnan with 3,66,341 votes, Maria Jennifer Clara Michael of Naam Tamilar Katchi with 52,721 votes and Pasilian Nazerath of AIADMK with 41,393 votes.

Following the death of his father H. Vasanthakumar who was elected to the Lok Sabha in a Congress ticket in 2019, Mr. Vasanth was pitted against Mr. Radhakrishnan in the by-election held in 2021. Securing 5,67,037 votes in the by-election, he defeated the seasoned politician by a margin of 1,37,950. The BJP leader had secured 4,38,087 votes.

Mr. Vasanth, who was mocked by his competitors as an amateur, found a way to defeat a senior leader who had held key positions in central ministries.

Kanniyakumari, the sole key baston for BJP in Tamil Nadu, was known for its choice of electing BJP leaders starting from the 1970s. Though other parties had fared well, the district was considered a stronghold for the national party.

M. Vasanth has once again broken the district’s tie with BJP.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Vasanth said he was happy winning with such a huge margin and this showed how people had confidence in him. “Following my father’s footsteps, I will also work for my people and my constituency,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.