Smooth polling in Theni

Brisk polling was seen across Theni district on Monday, when six panchayat unions of Cumbum, Uthamapalayam, Theni, Chinnamanur, Periyakulam and Bodinayakkanur, faced elections in the second phase of local body polls.

The elections were largely peaceful. People were seen enthusiastically lining up at polling booths since morning. Even after 5 p.m., few voters were seen standing in the queues.

In the Chinnamanur and Cumbum unions, many booths had already registered more than 50% by 12 noon.

In the villages of Ramakrishnapuram and T. Renganathapuram in Chinnamanur union, the people queued up at polling booths as early as 7 a.m. The village panchayat president post in the T.Renganathapuram panchayat was reserved for SC(woman) for the past 10 years and has now been changed as reserved for general(woman).

“The village where the majority of the population belongs to a dominant intermediate caste was once identified as sensitive. But no trouble has been reported in recent years,” said a police man posted at the booth.

In the villages of Kamayagoundanpatti, Nagayagoundanpatti, Rayappanpatti, Maravapatti, and Thamminayakkanpatti in Uthamapalayam union, there were complaints of candidates canvassing for votes within 100 metres distance from the polling booths and they were shooed away by the police on two-wheeler patrols.

In the Vadapudhupatti polling booth in Periyakulam union, there were complaints of the symbols being jumbled up on the candidate list stuck outside the booth, which was rectified by the officials. A short-lived commotion arose because of this. The district collector M. Pallavi Baldev also cast her vote at the same booth.

In the Uppukottai panchayat in Bodi union, a major confusion broke out when it was found that the symbol allotted to an independent candidate was missing from the ballot papers. Four candidates were in the fray for the post of ward member of ward:8, but only around 4 p.m. when the booth had registered almost 80% polling, the discrepancy was found. The district collector conducted an inquiry and has recommended repolling for the booth.

The Collector also inspected polling booths in Theni union such as Aranmanaipudur, Koduvilarpatti, Pallapatti, Nagalapuram and Thadicheri.

Polling was smooth in Bodi union that comprises many hills villages. People of Mudhuvakudi and Central Station hill villages who had boycotted the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, were seen voting enthusiastically in the local body elections. They had boycotted the Lok Sabha polls demanding road facilities. The election materials were reached there on horse backs on Sunday to enable polling.