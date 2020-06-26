SMO inspects checkpost, PHC

DINDIGUL
Special Monitoring Officer Mangat Ram Sharma appealed to the people here to immediately approach the Government Hospitals or Primary Health Centres in the event of any symptoms of fever, cough or cold.
Instead of neglecting the ailment, if people visited the hospitals in time, the diagnosis could be conducted swiftly and in a calm environment. Appealing to the people not to develop any kind of anxiety or concern about the prevailing pandemic, he, however, cautioned them to remain safe and indoors.
Only with the support and cooperation of the public, the government and the officials can overcome such a challenge, the officer said and added that the official machinery was fully geared to handle the situation.
Inspecting the Vadamadurai PHC, the screening centre installed at Thangammapatti checkpost, on the border of the district, accompanied by Collector M. Vijayalakshmi, DD (Health) Dr. Jayanthi, DRO Govindaraj and other officers, Mr. Mangat Ram took stock of the number of patients at the GH and other PHCs.
He told the staff at the checkpost to screen the travelling public without harassing them and to educate them.
The officer said that persons travelling without valid e-passes shall be taken to task as per the laws. He also wanted the health team and frontline staff to be guarded while handling COVID-19 positive patients.
The officer is expected to visit a few containment zones and review measures taken by the Corporation in disinfecting the areas in the next two days.
