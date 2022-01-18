‘Smart City’ projects inspected

Shiv Das Meena, Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, and P. Ponniah, Director of Municipal Administration, inspected the ongoing development works being implemented in the city under the ‘Smart City’ Programme on Tuesday.

They inspected the ongoing ‘Smart City’ projects in Palayamkottai, Thatchanallur and Tirunelveli Zones. After inspecting ongoing renovation of VOC Stadium being done at a cost of ₹ 14.95 crore, they reviewed the execution of Ariyanayagiupuram Drinking Water Scheme project at Kokkirakulam.

When they visited the Tirunelveli Junction bus-stand being reconstructed at a cost of ₹ 85.56 crore, Mr. Meena asked the officials to complete the project at the earliest. He inspected the underground drainage programme being implemented in Tirunelveli Junction and Thatchanallur areas.

After inspecting the Nainarkulam where the irrigation tank’s bund is being strengthened and beautified with walkers’ path, lighting etc., the officials visited garbage yard at Ramaiyanpatti where the the degradable waste is being converted into manure.

“All ongoing projects under the ‘Smart City’ programme should be completed within the stipulated deadline while ensuring superior quality,” Mr. Meena said.

Collector V. Vishnu, Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran, City Health Officer Rajendran and City Engineer (in-charge) Narayanan were present.