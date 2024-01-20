Smart classrooms in 303 government, government-aided schools of Radhapuram constituency has improved students’ skills: research

January 20, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A research done on the impact of smart classrooms set up in 303 government and government-aided schools of Radhapuram Assembly constituency has established that the modern teaching gadget has significantly improved the reading, writing, speaking and listening skills of the students, all from rural background.

The research done by the professors and teachers of St. Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai, has also proved that spoken English sessions being conducted through these smart classrooms by experts roped in for this venture have tremendously bettered the students’ skills in speaking in the foreign language.

The research findings were released here on Saturday by Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Pa. Moorthy iin the presence of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University N. Chandrasekar received the first copy of the research.

Mr. Appavu, who represents Radhapuram constituency, managed to get Corporate Social Responsibility funds from various organisations for creating a smart classroom with webcam facility in each of the 303 government and government-aided primary, middle, high and the higher secondary schools in his segment besides releasing funds from his Constituency Development Fund.

He also created these facilities in a Government Industrial Training Institute and two Mano Colleges of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Radhapuram constituency. These smart classrooms were also provided with UPS so that unexpected power cuts will have no impact on the teaching and learning process.

After these facilities were formally inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in July last, the management of St. Ignatius College of Education surveyed a section of these schools to study the impact of smart classrooms in the teaching and learning process.

“Our investigators met 2,072 students in 58 schools comprising 26 primary schools, 19 middle schools and 13 high schools to ascertain the academic progress of the students. Our study shows that the students’ academic performance has improved tremendously after they were exposed to smart classroom teaching sessions,” says Rev. L. Vasanthi Medona, principal, St. Ignatius College of Education.

The demographical variable used for this study was gender, medium of instruction, locality of the school, type of the school — government or government-aided — type of management, family background, parents’ educational qualification, siblings and their educational qualification etc.

‘The webcam facility enables the students to acquire new skills, mainly spoken English, with an expert teaching them from a particular place. Students in these schools are given spoken English training daily in three time slots,” say principal investigators and faculty of the college C. Deepa and E. Michael Jeya Priya.

The result of the study showed that smart classroom teaching enhances the achievement of primary, middle, and high school students compared to conventional classroom teaching methods. Students who received the instruction through smart classroom achieved higher marks than those who followed conventional teaching method.

Using multimedia and other ways of teaching through the smart classrooms even tough contents improved students’ interest, their learning capacity and their retention of the subject for a longer period besides significantly increasing their understanding skills. Students learn well from using this technology and from doing hands-on activities. It creates a more engaging environment than the traditional learning mode.

Further, students’ learning becomes more enjoyable and stress-free. Their listening, speaking, reading and writing skills also increased with the continuous learning through this technology-integrated learning. This modern learning technique also enhanced students’ scientific attitude, communication skills, problem-solving, critical thinking and reasoning skills. It enhances the productivity and collaboration of the students and draws students’ attention to an interactive learning methodology.

It enhances vocabulary development by providing students access to word pronunciation, word meaning, contextual information and comprehension scaffolds to guide an individual’s reading. Students’ eagerness to learn new things also increases and reduces the boredom in learning complex techniques. Smart classroom teaching helps increase conceptual clarity, especially in subjects that require practical application and visual understanding, allowing students to learn and memorize quickly. It also provides a lively experience, better content, and in-depth explanation.

“Thus, the smart classroom helps students succeed academically in Radhapuram Assembly Constituency,” says Rev. Dr. Vasanthi Medona.