Commissioner inspects Smart City projects

TIRUNELVELI

17 June 2021 19:52 IST

New Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran inspected the ongoing infrastructure development works on Thursday.

He inspected some of the Smart City projects under various stages of construction on an outlay of around ₹1,000 crore.

After inspecting the multi-level car parking facility under construction at a cost of ₹14.27 crore in the new bus-stand along with Chief Executive Officer, Tirunelveli City Smart City Limited, V. Narayanan Nair, he reviewed the progress of ongoing renovation of the new bus-stand.

He took a look at the science and technology park, coming up on the new bus-stand premises at a cost of ₹4.94 crore.

“Since the COVID-19 impact has come down significantly, the ongoing construction activities, which had been seriously hampered by the pandemic, should be expedited so as to complete the works on an early note,” he said.

He also visited the vaccination camp in the Corporation Marriage Hall in Palayamkottai.