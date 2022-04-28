Smart City works inspected

TIRUNELVELI

Former civil servant P.W.C. Davidar, who has been appointed by the Tamil Nadu Government to probe the implementation of the Smart City projects across the State, inspected the works here and held meeting with the officials.

As the State Government constituted a one-man panel with Mr. Davidar as its chairman to probe the irregularities, if any, in the ongoing ‘Smart City’ projects being implemented in various corporations of Tamil Nadu with Union Government’s funding, he inspected the completed and the ongoing projects in the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Tirunelveli Corporation, the Smart City projects are being implemented on an outlay of ₹ 965 crore.

He inspected the new bus-stand at Vaeinthaankulam, science park, Palayamkottai bus-stand and its commercial complex, road signs installed at various places, Nehru Open Auditorium, Tirunelveli Junction bus-stand, bike parking bay on T.M. Road, dhobi ghat at Vannarpet, Ramaiyanpatti garbage yard and its sewage treatment plant, micro compost centres, solar power station coming up at Ramaiyanpatti and the Nainarkulam beautification work.

He held a meeting with Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran, City Engineer N.S. Narayanan, City Health Officer V. Rajendran, Assistant Commissioners of four zones of Tirunelveli Corporation and Assistant Executive Engineers of four zones to extract more information about the ongoing and the completed projects.