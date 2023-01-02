Smart city works in Thoothukudi to get over by February, says Minister

January 02, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Works taken up under the Smart City initiatives in Thoothukudi at an estimated cost of ₹90.96 crore would be completed by February-end, with the Old Bus Stand getting operational in March, said Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru here on Monday.

The Minister visited the Old Bus Stand, Chidambara Nagar and VVV Junction, where Smart City works were under way at a cost of ₹53.40 crore, ₹14.96 crore and ₹22.60 crore respectively. He was accompanied by Ministers Anitha Radhakrishnan and Geetha Jeevan, Collector K Senthil Raj and other officials.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Nehru said the works in the Old Bus Stand were almost complete. While there were some delays in finishing the works in the other two locations, the contractors had been told to expedite them.

Asked about the shops in the bus stand, he said they would be auctioned. The existing shopkeepers too could participate in the tender process. The Corporation Commissioner and other officers would be responsible for transparency in the auction of the parking lot and other things.

As for the under ground drainage works, he said TWAD engineers were working on the project and, by March-end, they would be completed in the city.

To a query on the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the projects, Mr Nehru said that an officer in the rank of IAS had been appointed to probe the works in all the 10 cities in Tamil Nadu. As and when the report was given, the government would take action as per the laws.

So far, 80% to 90 % works had been completed. “Only when we complete them 100% by March, we can get the funds from the Union government. Hence, the officials have to work on deadlines,” he added.

The Minister, who had darshan at Subramanian Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur in the morning, visited the UGD works under way in the town and other works. The officials explained that out of 4,200 UGD connections, 300 had been given so far. He instructed them to speed up the process and get them completed in two months.

Mr. Nehru was also informed by the officials about the need for expanding the Bhagat Singh bus stand and relocation of the crematorium.

He said the TWAD Board engineers would assess the resources for enhancing drinking water supply to the town.