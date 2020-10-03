Smart City projects to be over by March

Madurai

03 October 2020 20:30 IST

Heritage complex at Kunnathur Chathiram will be ready by December

Steps are being taken to ensure that all projects undertaken under the Smart Cities Mission are completed by March 2021, said Cooperation Minister Sellir K. Raju here on Saturday.

He was addressing mediapersons, along with Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, after inspecting the progress of work at Kunnathur Chathiram. Projects worth ₹977.55 crore were being carried out in the city under the Smart Cities Mission, he said. The Minister said all contractors had been instructed to complete the projects within the stipulated time. Steps were being taken to ensure that migrant workers who left Madurai due to COVID-19 pandemic, were brought back to the city.

With the completion of around 95% of work at Kunnathur Chathiram, the heritage complex will be ready in December, said Mr. Raju. The building, being constructed at a cost of ₹7.13 crore, is part of the heritage pathway that is being constructed under the Smart Cities Mission. The Minister said that all shops in Pudu Mandapam will be shifted to Kunnathur Chathiram. “This is being done to preserve the heritage structures in Pudu Mandapam,” he said.

The complex at Kunnathur Chathiram will have three floors to accommodate 190 shops and another 90 shops exclusively for tailors stitching traditional garments.

He said the government had been taking several steps to improve the tourism infrastructure in Madurai. The government had allocated around ₹ 5 crore to protect heritage monuments in Madurai, the Minister said.