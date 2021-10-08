‘Smart City’ projects reviewed once again

As completion of the ‘Smart City’ projects before the onset of northeast monsoon, which is likely to set in over the district in mid-October, is getting delayed, one more review meeting was conducted here on Friday.

Participating in the meeting, Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, who inspected a few projects, said the contractors involved in the ‘Smart City’ projects, had been asked to finish the ongoing works before onset of northeast monsoon by involving additional labourers while ensuring their safety.

“All ‘Smart City’ works will be completed within the next 18 months while development works being implemented for averting flooding will be finished before the monsoon,” she said.

Ms. Kanimozhi also handed over tablets to 10 Corporation school students.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner T. Charu Shree and others were present.