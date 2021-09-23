Smart City project supervisor killed as container falls on him

THOOTHUKUDI

23 September 2021 18:35 IST

A smart city project supervisor on Wednesday was killed here when a container that was being lifted by a crane fell on him.

Since the Corporation has instructed contractors to complete the ongoing smart city projects before the onset of the northeast monsoon in mid-October, development works are being executed day and night.

Kamatchinathan, 22, of Kumarapuram and Joel of Terespuram were supervising the works on Jayaraj Road on Wednesday night. Around midnight, a container used by workers, which was on the roadside, was shifted to the other side of the road with the help of a crane. The two supervisors were monitoring the operation of the crane by Ali Badhusha, 35, of PSP Nagar near Korampallam.

The crane accidentally came into contact with an overhead live wire and there were electric sparks. Mr. Badhusha apparently panicked and released the container, which fell on Kamatchinathan, killing him on the spot, and injuring Mr. Joel.

Thoothukudi Central Police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel were informed of the incident and the body of Kamatchinathan was retrieved. Joel is undergoing treatment in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Thoothukudi Central Police have registered a case.