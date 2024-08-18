Little has changed even after grandiose Smart City Initiatives

In the Union government’s key project of developing urban areas under ‘Smart Cities Mission,’ which was launched in 2015, Madurai found a place as one among the 11 cities in Tamil Nadu.

The idea was to promote sustainable and inclusive cities that provide adequate infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to the residents, a clean and sustainable environment through application of ‘smart’ solutions.

It was proposed to ensure adequate water supply, assured electricity supply, sanitation, including solid waste management, efficient urban mobility and public transport, affordable housing, especially for the poor, robust IT connectivity and digitalisation, good governance, especially e-governance, community participation, sustainable environment, safety and security of people, etc.

Did Madurai profit from all these grandiose plans? Certainly not.

A proposal of the Madurai Smart City plan submitted to the Ministry of Urban Development noted that one of its goals regarding the heritage spots in the city was to provide an all-round, enriching and world-class experience for the visitors by setting up a heritage regulatory mechanism and framework to conserve the old monuments and develop world-class tourist plazas.

Further, creation of a heritage loop was suggested to link all heritage, religious and cultural centres and other lesser-known places of interest to enhance tourists’ experience. This was targeted to increase visitors’ duration of stay in Madurai.

In addition, to present the tourists a hassle-free movement, it was decided to promote non-motorised transport and pedestrianisation of the central heritage district and rest of the city. “This could be achieved by identifying and developing no-car zones, bicycle tracks and pedestrian heritage loops. This can be implemented along with transit-oriented development,” the proposal read.

N. Jegatheesan, president, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who is vocal about creating a tourist-friendly city, says many basic aspects of tourism development discussed under the Smart Cities Mission have not taken shape yet.

“Some of the ideas like pedestrian heritage loop to facilitate tourists to observe and enjoy the lifestyle were not even included in the project,” he says.

Though the streetscape redesign project which covered East Masi street, West Masi street, North Masi Street and South Masi Street around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple was successful, a nagging parking problem has not let pedestrians enjoy the infrastructure.

Without addressing a range of issues that persist for long, the Smart Cities Mission in Madurai can do nothing either for residents or visitors.

The major works carried out under heritage development at a cost of Rs.39 crore were creation of arrival plaza and heritage bazaar at the place whereJhansi Rani Park stood, relocation of Pudhu Mandapam shops to Kunnathur Chathiram, restoration of Vilakkuthoon and Pathuthoon, restoration of Tirumalai Nayak Mahal and its surroundings and installation of ornamental street light poles with LED fittings and revitalisation of Meenakshi temple surroundings and Meenakshi Park.

Apart from this, other projects were improving basic amenities at fruit market, redevelopment of Periyar bus stand, Vaigai riverfront development, multi-level car parking near Meenakshi temple, solid waste management, water supply distribution system, street scape redesign, better underground sewerage system, construction of convention centre at Tamukkam grounds, water supply source augmentation and creation of an integrated command and control centre.

The projects which were carried out on different outlays saw their completion at various points of time owing to practical difficulties such as lockdowns due to COVID-19 and resultant labour shortage.

While Mr. Jegatheesan welcomes Vaigai riverfront development as one of the important projects which involved construction of retaining wall, roads on the embankments with medians and pavements on both sides of the river pedestrian pathway along the roads. The new roads have taken the load off congested roads, especially from Kamarajar Salai and Panagal Road.

“After the emergence of riverfront roads, thousands of people skip the crowded city roads. If the bund road is extended to link Samayanallur bridge on the Kashmir - Kanniyakumari highway, it could further ease the city traffic,” he says.

As for Periyar bus stand, it was redeveloped at a cost of Rs.167.06 crore. If it had gone as per plan, it could have enhanced the experience of passengers.

“The commercial complex (ground plus four storeys), had it opened on time, would have housed about 100 shops, restaurants and underground parking lot. After spending so much money on it, the edifice remains unutilised for so long,” says ward 64 councillor M. Raja.

“The tourist plaza which would have helped people from rural areas to rest and visit the places nearby also seems to be not functioning as per plan,” he says.

A trader says the rent fixed for shops at the Periyar shopping complex is exorbitant and the shopkeepers would not generate that much business to pay the steep rent. “When the facility provided is nominal, the cost should match it,” he reasons.

Terming the Smart City initiatives as just an indicative development plan, S. Rethinavelu, president, Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says the success of the executed projects could have provided the impetus to replicate the projects in other places of the district.

A deciding factor for a tourist to get attracted to a city is its very appearance. “The streetscape redesign project which should have encompassed laying of underground utility duct for optical fibre cables, electricity cables, telecommunication cables and construction of storm water drains and UGD on the four Masi streets have not brought about any advantageous transformation as envisaged,” he says.

Bringing the overhead cables underground itself would have helped in a big facelift, but it was not carried out properly, he says.

“Had these projects been a huge success, they could have been replicated in other places by the State government. But, when the initial work itself looks like a failure, how can it be a prototype for future projects,” Mr. Rethinavelu rues.

Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar says that barring two projects – underground sewerage system and water supply source augmentation, other 14 projects have been completed.

“The Periyar bus stand complex is awaiting approval from Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and once they give the nod, the shops will be opened,” he says.

Charges

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan finding fault with the spending of funds, accused the Corporation officials of diverting about ₹ 14 crore meant for corporation schools’ development to install air- conditioning facility at the complex near Periyar bus stand.

He, during a DISHA meeting held in 2023, directed the Corporation officials to make a detailed study of the convention centre at Tamukkam grounds to verify the materials used for the construction as there was a problem with the air-conditioning facility at the centre within a few months of its inauguration.

The then Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in 2021, pointing to the failure to depute a special officer to oversee the projects, noted down a series of flaws in the projects completed under the mission.

He alleged that paver blocks and sand that existed on Chithirai Streets around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple were replaced with stone blocks after complaints were made about rainwater seepage.

“The project was riddled with corruption with not enough amenities for devotees and common public,” he then added.

Flagging the issue of improper roads laid along the Vaigai banks, he said that a financial audit would be conducted to assess the quality of materials used in the project.

