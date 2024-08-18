‘Smart Cities Mission’ in Madurai not so ‘smart’

In the Union Government’s key project of developing cities under the ‘Smart Cities Mission,’ which was kicked off in 2015, Madurai found a place as one among the 11 cities in Tamil Nadu.

The prime aim of the project was to promote sustainable and inclusive cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to its citizens, a clean and sustainable environment through application of ‘smart’ solutions.

Through the mission, the project hoped to provide some core infrastructure elements like adequate water supply, assured electricity supply, sanitation, including solid waste management, efficient urban mobility and public transport, affordable housing, especially for the poor, robust IT connectivity and digitalization, good governance, especially e-governance and citizen participation, sustainable environment, safety and security of citizens, accessible roads and other facilities.

Taking a close look at the aims of the project along with the changes Madurai city has witnessed, even for a long-time resident the observation would be mostly bleak.

A proposal of the ‘Smart Cities Mission’ submitted to the Ministry of Urban Development noted that one of its goals regarding the heritage spots in the city was to provide an all-round, enriching and world-class experience for its visitors by setting up a heritage regulatory mechanism and framework to conserve the heritage monuments of the city and develop world-class tourist plazas and amenities for tourists.

Further, creation of a heritage loop was suggested to link all heritage, religious and cultural centres and to other lesser-known places of interest to enhance tourists’ experience. This was targeted to increase visitors’ duration of stay in Madurai.

In addition, to present the tourists, both domestic and foreign, a free and hassle-free movement, it was decided to promote non-motorizing transport and pedestrianisation of the central heritage district and rest of the city.

“This could be achieved by identifying and developing no car zones, bicycle tracks and pedestrian heritage loops. This can be implemented along with transit-oriented development,” the proposal read.

N. Jegatheesan, president, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who is vocal about creating a tourist-friendly city, said that many basic aspects of the tourism development discussed under the ‘Smart Cities Mission’ had not taken shape yet.

“Some of the ideas like pedestrian heritage loop to facilitate tourists to observe and enjoy the lifestyle were not even included in the project,” he added.

Though the streetscape redesign project, which covered East Masi Street, West Masi Street, North Masi Street and South Masi Street around the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, was successful, the prevailing parking problem in those areas has not let pedestrians enjoy the whole infrastructure.

Without rectifying a range of issues burdening the city for a very long-time, the ‘Smart Cities Mission’ projects cannot turn fruitful for both the residents and tourists.

The major works carried out under heritage development at a cost of ₹ 39.0 crore were creation of arrival plaza and heritage bazaar at Jhansi Rani Park, relocation of Pudhumandapam shops to Kunnathur Chathiram, restoration of Vilakkuthoon and Pathuthoon, restoration of Tirumalai Nayakar Mahal surroundings and ornamental street lights pole with LED fittings and revitalization of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple surroundings and Meenakshi Park.

Apart from this, the other projects envisaged are like infrastructure and basic amenities at fruit market, tourist plaza, street lights fixing, redevelopment of Periyar bus stand, Vaigai river front development, multi-level car parking, solid waste management, water supply distribution system, street scape redesign, underground sewerage system, construction of convention centre at Tamukkam grounds, water supply source augmentation and integrated command and control centre.

The projects, which were carried out at different costs, saw completion at various points of time, in spite of practical difficulties like Covid-19 and labour shortage, that ensued during the pandemic.

While Mr. Jegatheesan welcomed Vaigai river front development as one of the important projects which involved counter-for retaining wall, road and pedestrian pathway along the roads, he said that it played a huge role in easing the traffic snarls in the city.

“Due to the riverfront roads, thousands of public save time by not entering the crowded city roads. If the bund road is extended and linked to Samayanallur near National Highway 7, it could further ease the city traffic problem,” he added.

Other major landmark projects like redevelopment of Periyar bus stand, which was carried out at a cost of ₹ 167.06 crore, if it had gone as per plan, could have enhanced the experience of passengers at bus terminus.

“About the complex (ground plus four), if it had opened on time, it would have got about 100 shops, restaurants and other commercial establishments. But the money spent remains unutilised,” said ward 64 councillor M. Raja.

“The tourist plaza, which would have otherwise helped people from rural areas to rest and visit the places nearby, also seems to be not working as per planned,” he added.

A trader who does not want to be named said that the rent fixed for shops at Periyar shopping complex is exorbitant and many of them would not get an income to bear the cost.

“When the facility provided is nominal, the cost should also be equal to that,” he added.

Commenting on the ‘Smart Cities Mission’ as just an indicative development plan, S. Rethinavelu, president, Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the success of the projects done could have been used to replicate the projects in other places for further development of the district.

Bringing the overhead cables underground would have helped in face-lifting the city, but it was not carried out properly, he alleged.

“If such projects can be seen as a success, it can be replicated in other places with funds from the State government. But, when the initial work itself looks like a failure, how can it be a prototype for future projects,” Mr. Rethinavelu asked.

Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar said that barring two projects – underground sewerage system and water supply source augmentation, other 12 projects were completed.

“The Periyar complex is awaiting the approval from Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and once it gives the nod, the shops will be opened,” he said.