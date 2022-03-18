Small units expected big relief from govt.: MADITSSIA

‘There is no mention of revival of industrial estates in southern districts’

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association president M.S. Sampath has said they are disappointed as the budget presented by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has not given any financial relief to tiny units on interest for borrowings and waiver/reschedule of loans.

In a statement, he said MADITSSIA expected the government to consider the plight of small and tiny units which were badly affected during COVID-19 pandemic period since March 2020. Announcement of sops on interest and other subsidies would have given a fillip to tiny industries.

According to a survey, at least five lakh units in the State might have been closed permanently after the pandemic. If the budget had provided some announcements, these units could have got some hope of revival, he added.

The announcement to establish industrial estates in five districts, including Perambalur, Coimbatore and Vellore, was welcome as they would generate employment and business. However, it was disappointing to note that there was no mention of revival of old industrial estates in southern districts or opening of new ones in the most backward regions.

The announcements on fund allocation for startups, allocation of ₹911 crore for the MSME sector, procurement of products from startups up to ₹50 lakh directly by government departments, etc., would give a boost to entrepreneurs, he said.